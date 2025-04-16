Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celebrate St George’s Day on Saturday, 26 April, from 11am to 4pm in Priory Gardens with a fun-filled family day out!

Meet the Dragon Training Experts, the ‘Tiny Tellers’ fromTiny T’s Theatre. Enjoy Tremendous Tails; a magical theatre show packed with dragon training adventures.

Learn how to train our cheeky dragons to sit, stay, and fly in this enchanting, hands-on show that the children will love!

Don’t miss the return of the legendary, undefeated King’s champion, Sir Roger deCarnac, as he rides back from his conquests in Europe to challenge the new King’s champion, Sir Stephen of Wessex. Insults fly, swords clash, and no mercy is shown in this fierce showdown between the kingdom’s two greatest knights. Expect an action-packed duel featuring a variety of weapons, but only one will emerge victorious. Who will it be?

Magic at St Georges Day

There’s also plenty of hands-on fun on the day where you can scale the climbing wall, craft your own sword and crown before embarking on an exciting dragon hunt around town. And if that’s not enough, visit Teaching Talons, The Animal Ambassadors Ltd, as they bring history to life with their ‘Medieval Bestiary’ animal encounters. Come face-to-face with their very own ‘dragon’ and discover some of the strange, funny, and fascinating medieval animalmyths and legends people once believed. The English School of Falconry DisplayTeam will also be joining the event with a static display of magnificent birds of prey, along with flying demonstrations throughout the day. A perfect opportunity to get up close and learn more about these incredible birds!

The party isn’t over until you are ready to roar with laughter and dance your way to victory at DJ Dragons Dance Party! Celebrate St George’s Day with our giant, friendlyDJ Dragon, and a lively host in a short, high-energy interactive show bursting with classic party dances, hilarious dance games, and your chance to win some fantastic prizes! It’s a truly legendary party where everyone’s a winner on the dance floor!

There's still lots to do across the day with a performance from Dunstable Town Band, meet Sir Roland De Preaux who will take you on a journey through the life of medieval knights, Maypole dancing and much more!

So, mark your calendar and join us for a FREE Medieval adventure with shows, craft stalls, fantastic food, and family fun.