Celebrating Mother’s Day in Dunstable

This Mother’s Day weekend, Saturday 29 March and Sunday 30 March let’s show our appreciation for all the wonderful mums out there by supporting our fantastic local independent shops, restaurants, and businesses.

From delicious afternoon teas to special entertainment, Dunstable has everything you need to make Mother’s Day truly special. Here a few of the offers in Dunstable.

On Sunday 30 March, The Old Sugar Loaf will host an unforgettable live performanceby Billy Lee, channelling the legendary Tom Jones! Expect an afternoon filled with great music, dancing, and fun.

Tickets: Available behind the bar or online at Eventbrite

Sunday Roast Special: Enjoy a Sunday roast, mini prosecco, and dessert for £25.

The Nags Head is offering a free glass of wine or prosecco for every mum who orders a main meal. Groups of four ordering main meals will receive a complimentary bottle of wine or prosecco! No booking required, just walk in and enjoy a Sunday lunch or meal from their main menu on Sunday 30 March.

Looking for the perfect Mother’s Day treat? Archie’s Bakery has a wonderful selection of cakes and savoury goodies. A Cream Tea Box– £5 (Choice of scone, cream, butter & jam, standard or gluten-free available). Pop in store for a perfect Afternoon tea, Afternoon Tea Box (Includes; a cream tea, fingersandwiches, minisausage rolls, mini bacon cheeseturnovers & cakebites).

Prices for the Afternoon Tea are £12 for one person £22 for two people and £40 for four people, this must be pre ordered in store or online archies-bakery.sumupstore.com/. They will also have a selection of Mother's Day themed cupcakes for £2 each for a more pocket money friendly treat.

Looking for a special card or present? Celebrations of Dunstable in Middle Row stocks beautiful designs from Five Dollar Shake and Rosie Made a Thing, plus the adorable Jelly cats. Check out their new chocolate range in store to add that sweet treat.

Eden Flowers and gifts

Eden Flowers and Gifts are open all weekend, Saturday 29 & Sunday 30 March from 9.30 am to 6.00 pm. Choose from flowers, balloons, and gifts, or pre-order for something extra special. Visit their Facebook page @Eden_flowers_and_gifts or call 07901 025742.

Jonquil Florist a Dunstable favourite since 1975! Pop in on Saturday 29 March for fresh flowers or call 01582 602048 to pre-order the perfect bouquet. Owner Alison and her teamalso offer floristry classes, why not gift mum a floral workshop experience?

On Saturday 29 March Middle Row Markets will be offering over 40 stalls from local traders selling unique gifts and tasty food treats for mum. As part of this Mother’s Day event from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm there will be FREE facepainting, FREE crafts and FREE flowers for children to give to mum.

From entertainment and dining to gifts and flowers, Dunstable has everything you need to make Mother’s Day special while supporting our wonderful local businesses.

Let’s celebrate mums and shop local this Mother’s Day!