Celebrating sustainable September at Luton Point: From recycling to organic shopping

This September, Luton Point is putting sustainability in the spotlight with a month-long programme of activities and offers designed to encourage greener living and support eco-conscious choices.

On Monday, September 15, the centre will host a Mode Shift sustainable travel event in partnership with Luton Council. The informative event in Central Square from 10am until 2pm, invites visitors to discover how small changes to their journeys can make a big difference for the planet. Local transport organisations will be on hand to share advice, showcase greener travel options, and provide practical tips on how to make day-to-day travel more sustainable, whether by bike, bus, train, or on foot.

Later in the month, Luton Point will take part in National Recycling Week (September 22-28), shining a light on the many recycling schemes available within the centre’s stores. The Perfume Shop offers 15% off when you recycle an empty perfume or aftershave bottle, Primark provides recycling points for batteries and UNICEF clothing, and Superdrug accepts old medicines, blister packs and cosmetics. Boots accepts items such as contact lens packs, glasses, vitamins and medicines, rewarding customers who recycle five items and register on the Boots app with £5 worth of points, whilst The Salvation Army charity shop provides a great opportunity to shop for pre-owned fashion and homewares.

Sustainable September also coincides with Organic September, a national campaign dedicated to promoting the benefits of organic products and farming. With Lidl, Tesco and Farm Foods, as well as Holland & Barrett all located within Luton Point, visitors can easily shop a wide variety of organic groceries and other products, making greener and healthier choices more accessible than ever. Whilst clothing stores such as H&M, Primark and New Look offer more sustainable options such as organic and recycled cotton products. Adding to this commitment, Luton Point even produces its own honey from beehives on the roof of the centre. This delicious, locally made honey is available to purchase directly from the Centre Management team, offering shoppers a truly sustainable taste of Luton Point.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager for Luton Point, says: “At Luton Point, we are committed to supporting our community in making more sustainable choices. From greener travel to everyday recycling and shopping organic, Sustainable September is about making small steps that together have a big impact. We’re proud to work with our retailers and partners to inspire an eco-friendly future for Luton.”