Celebrities play football match at Barton Rovers to remember local teenager ‘Gorgeous George’

By gina hollands
Contributor
Published 9th Aug 2024, 15:03 GMT
Updated 12th Aug 2024, 13:09 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two teams of celebrities, including Matt Lapinskas, Arthur Poremba, Calum Best, Dean Gaffney and Flintz, will arrive in Barton-le-Clay on Friday 13 September to take part in a special fundraising football match. The event is in memory of ‘Gorgeous George’ – George Fox, football fan and keen Barton Rovers supporter, who died in April 2022, aged 13, from brain cancer.

The event is being organised by George’s mum, Louise, who lives in Barton-le-Clay. Louise says:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“George adored football and was a Barton Rovers mascot when he was four years old. Holding a celebrity fundraising match at the Club’s grounds seems like the perfect way to pay tribute to George – a fantastic son who was gorgeous on the inside and out and who brought such joy to so many.

“George would have loved to meet all the celebrities and be cheering on from the stands. We want this to be a sell-out event, so that as many people as possible come along to remember George, have a brilliant time and raise money for such an important local charity.”

As a Barton rovers mascot when he was 4 years oldAs a Barton rovers mascot when he was 4 years old
As a Barton rovers mascot when he was 4 years old

All funds raised will go to Keech Hospice Care, who supported George and his family during his illness. The family’s aim is to raise enough money to refurbish the Meadow Suite at Keech Hospice Care’s Luton site. Meadow Suite is a special bedroom in the hospice’s children’s wing, where families can spend precious time with their child after they have died.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Children’s matron Ruth Lessing says: “Having the Meadow Suite means that families have an opportunity to say goodbye to their child. They can play music, and bring favourite toys and duvets. They have the space, privacy and time they need at the most difficult of times.”

The football match is a ‘for fun’ game in which two celebrity teams play each other. Tickets are priced at £13.20 and are available at www.seetickets.com/event/celebrity-charity-football-match/barton-rovers-football-club/3120085

Related topics:Celebrities

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice