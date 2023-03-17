Sickle Cell: The Invisible Disease Charity Event

A masters graduate from Luton with sickle cell is set to hold a charity event to help raise money for charity and share her story.

Ruth Foh-Amoaning, who graduated from the University of Birmingham but has lived in Luton for most of her life, is holding the event on Saturday, March 25 in aid of the Sickle Cell Society UK.

She explained: “Around one in 79 babies in the UK have sickle cell trait and approximately 15,000 individuals have the disorder. Sickle cell can affect many areas of a persons life such as education, job and career, mental health, relationships and more. With all the recent coverage now is the best time to discuss this complex condition.”

There will be a live screening of my masters documentary “Sickle Cell: The Invisible Disease” which follows Ruth’s story suffering from the disease.

Keynote speakers and some creative performances from youth in the Luton community will also be a feature in the programme.

Some of the special guests include the mayor of Luton councillor Sameera Saleem, John James the chief executive of the Sickle Cell Society, Maureen Scarlett the head specialist heamatology nurse in Bedfordshire and Festus Akinbusoye, Bedfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner.

The goal is raise £1,000 for the charity.

Ruth added: “It’s time to get talking, break the stigma and pour back into the charitable organisations committed to the sickle Cell community.

The event is at 5.30pm for 6pm at Christchurch Bushmead. Tickets costing £2 are available via Eventbrite. You can also donate here.