Charley’s Aunt opening at TADS theatre Toddington

Charley’s Aunt by Brandon Thomas opens June 7th at Tads Theatre, Congar Lane Toddington

This hilarious comedy is presented by Tads Theatre Group and directed by Sarah Benjamin who is directing for this group for the first time

The story is set in the 1890s and follows two university students who need to meet up with their girlfriends. When the expected chaperone Charley's Aunt fails to turn up in time they ask one of their make student friends to impersonate her. The expected chaos ensues