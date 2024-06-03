Charley’s Aunt opening at TADS theatre Toddington
Charley’s Aunt by Brandon Thomas opens June 7th at Tads Theatre, Congar Lane Toddington
This hilarious comedy is presented by Tads Theatre Group and directed by Sarah Benjamin who is directing for this group for the first time
The story is set in the 1890s and follows two university students who need to meet up with their girlfriends. When the expected chaperone Charley's Aunt fails to turn up in time they ask one of their make student friends to impersonate her. The expected chaos ensues
Expect beautiful costumes and fun evening's entertainment!
The show opens on Friday 7th June and runs Saturday 8th June Friday 14th Saturday 15th June at Tads Theatre Congar Lane, Toddington
Tickets from: tadstheatre.org