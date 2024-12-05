Christmas at Hat Gardens event moved to Luton Point shopping centre due to Storm Darragh weather forecast

Head to Luton Point this Saturday to soak up the Christmas atmosphere

Organisers of the planned “Christmas at Hat Gardens” event, scheduled to take place this Saturday, 7 December, have taken steps to ensure expected wet and windy weather will not dampen the Christmas spirit in Luton this weekend.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The themed activities organised by Luton Council and Luton BID will now take place indoors at Luton Point shopping centre due to Storm Darragh being expected to deliver 40-50mph winds with gusts in excess of 60mph at times.

All activities will take place between 2pm and 6pm in the atrium by Luton Point’s big Christmas tree and everything will proceed at the scheduled times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This free family event, supported by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), will feature local talent including Luton-based singer Mikyla performing Christmas classics, the Bramingham Primary School choir, and performers from the Next Generation Youth Theatre group. A professional DJ and host will keep the festivities lively throughout the afternoon.

Christmas activities go-ahead at new location in Luton this weekend

The highlight attraction is a spectacular illuminated LED penguin, making scheduled appearances perfect for photo opportunities. Visitors can also enjoy complimentary face painting and take selfies with a festive gingerbread man, courtesy of Luton BID.

Julia Horsman, Engagement Manager for Luton BID, said: “Despite the bleak weather forecast we are delighted to inform people that we’re still looking forward to a day full of festive fun at Luton Point as we continue our countdown to Christmas.”

Councillor James Taylor, Portfolio Holder for Inclusive Economy at Luton Council, said: “Following the tremendous success of last year's event, we're thrilled to be able to continue with this event and bring the Christmas magic to Luton Point instead of Hat Gardens, which despite not being able to host this event, has been the venue of an outstanding year of community activities, showcasing exactly why Hat Gardens has become such a treasured part of Luton's town centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hat Gardens successful 2024 programme has included 28 days of events and activities, including Morning Yoga, Storytelling on the Steps, Outdoor Cinema, Easter celebrations, the autumn Pumpkin Patch, and more.

This Saturday’s event is part of a four-week festive programme delivered by Luton Council and Luton BID, supported by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

Find out more about the events at www.luton.gov.uk/christmasintown