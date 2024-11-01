Christmas Carols and Torchlight procession

Torch light

Christmas officially kicks off in Dunstable on Friday 29 November, with the beloved annual Torchlight Procession, uniting the community for an evening of festive cheer and celebration.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Festivities begin at 6 pm with food and drink stalls along Middle Row offering warm, seasonal treats and refreshments.

Priory House will also be opening late serving a festive menu. Grab a cozy drink and some warm tasty treats, then join us at The Square from 7 pm for carols sung by local school choirs accompanied by the Dunstable Salvation Army Band, creating a heartwarming atmosphere for all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meet Father Christmas as he joins us for the countdown to the switch on of the Christmas tree lights which is a truly magical moment that lights up the town square.

Torch light on The Square

This year, the Christmas tree has been sponsored by Alexander & Co, who will be welcoming guests inside during the event with warm drinks and treats for everyone who stops by.

The evening concludes with our spectacular light show finale, ending the night with a breathtaking display of lights. Sponsored by Penrose Estate Agents, this event is the perfect way to embrace the Christmas spirit, bringing families and friends together to share in the joy of the season.

Join us for an evening filled with warmth, light, and festive magic! Let’s welcome Christmas in Dunstable with sparkle and song!