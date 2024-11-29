Christmas in Ashton Square – Join the Christmas Fun

Christmas in Ashton Square in Dunstable.

Come down to Ashton Square! Here’s what’s in store.

Christmas Raffle – Fantastic prizes up for grabs! Guess the Weight of the Cake – Take your best guess and win a delicious prize!

Best Christmas Window Competition – Local businesses have decorated their windows, and it’s up to YOU to vote for your favorite! This independent competition is all about celebrating creativity in the community.

Bring your family and friends to enjoy the festive atmosphere and take part in the fun. Don’t miss it!