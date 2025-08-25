Cinderella Goes All Inclusive – Luton’s fairytale with a twist
Back in 2022, Dunstable-based playwright Jonathan Goodson persuaded Lazy Bee Scripts to publish a truly groundbreaking version of Cinderella – one where the leading lady is a wheelchair user, the first of its kind. But there was just one problem: where could they find their Cinderella?
Fast-forward more than two years, and the answer was waiting right on the doorstep in Luton. This October, she’ll finally step (or should that be roll?) into the spotlight as £5 Theatre presents Cinderella Goes All Inclusive at Luton Library Theatre from 23rd – 25th October 2025.
This isn’t your usual fairy tale – it’s a cheeky, sunshine-soaked, laugh-out-loud panto-style holiday adventure. Expect outrageous step-sisters, a fairy godmother with more sass than sparkle, and a Prince who might be more interested in the buffet than the ball. Will Cinderella get her happily-ever-after? With your help (and a little audience shouting), she just might…
“Oh no she won’t!”
OH YES SHE WILL!
Event Details
- Show: Cinderella Goes All Inclusive
- Company: £5 Theatre
- Venue: Luton Library Theatre
- Dates: 23rd – 25th October 2025
- Tickets: Just £5 – available now at www.librarytheatre.co.uk
So grab your flip-flops, dust off your best “He’s behind you!” voice, and join us for a fairytale that proves everybody deserves a chance to go to the ball.