Collaboration, Creativity and Crafted words Celebration Saturday 11 May, Hat Factory, Luton

These stories will be brought to life in exclusive readings performed by Luton Actors Adeyinka Akinrinade and Aaron Spendelow on Saturday 11 May in two sessions (11am and 1.15pm) at the Hat Factory Arts Centre in Luton, and free tickets are available online: lutonliterature.co.uk/storytelling-project.

Between January and March five Luton Creatives, Ehireme Omoaka, Lee Nelson, Molly Sims, Aaron Spendelow and David Lloyd ran workshops with SEND students at Richmond Hill and Woodlands Schools, and with young people at Tokko Youth Space, young carers through CHUMS and with Eli and Jasia.

At these workshops, young people were inspired to unleash their creativity, to bring fresh ideas, shared experiences and imaginative concepts which were then crafted into new short-stories during April, by nationally renowned authors Jen Carney (known for Accidental Diary of B.U.G and sequels), Helen Rutter (author of 5 books including The Boy Who Made Everyone Laugh) and Laura Noakes (Bedfordshire based author of historical hijinks and heists stories), Joseph Elliott (BBC and CBEEBIES actor and writer) and Jo Cotterill (author of over 50 children’s books). These short-stories will be revealed at the storytelling event on Saturday 11 May.

Adeyinka Akinrinade - Actor and producer, is a voice artist for the Storytelling Project

The stories will then be recorded as audiobooks and published on the Luton Literature website by 19 May completing the project, which has been funded by Arts Council England and Luton Rising through Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation.

Mariana Brown, Director of Luton Literature CIC, said “I’d encourage anyone who loves stories to attend this event, which showcases and celebrates what can be achieved when you provide a way to be as creative and imaginative as possible, with few limits.

Incredible local children and young people have allowed themselves to open up, use their imaginations and embrace the challenge of creating a story in their groups, working together and bouncing ideas off each other and their amazing workshop leaders. The nationally renowned authors have then fine-tuned these stories into the wonderful outputs that our own Luton actors will read excerpts from on 11 May. It is truly wonderful to have been able to see these stories develop over the last few months.”

Workshop leader Ehireme Omoaka said "The beautiful thing about this storytelling project is that no one knew where their stories were going to go, and I'm so proud of the participants for allowing themselves to get lost in the process and making sense of it. True storytellers for real!”

Aaron Spendelow - Actor and creative producer, is a voice artist for the Storytelling Project

Author Jen Carney said “Using the wonderful ideas generated by the very imaginative Jade Class from Richmond Hill School, I [have written] a short fantasy adventure story.”

She continued “Sticking as near to the children’s desired plot as possible, I hope to empower children with special educational needs to believe in themselves as marvellous idea-generators and talented story-writers. I also hope the finished story will showcase to anyone who reads it the brilliance that can come from neurodivergent brains. I hope to empower children with special educational needs to believe in themselves as marvellous idea-generators and talented story-writers.”