Commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day with the lighting of the beacon at Dunstable Downs

The National Trust will join communities across the country in marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day by lighting the beacon at Dunstable Downs.

The beacon will be lit at 9.30pm on Thursday 8 May 2025 alongside others across the UK, Channel Islands, and the Isle of Man, symbolising the ‘light of peace’ that emerged from the darkness of war.

This year marks 80 years since the Allied victory in Europe on 8 May 1945, bringing an end to the Second World War. While Bedfordshire is home to the famed Bletchley Park, Dunstable Downs also played a significant role in the county’s wartime efforts. The beacon, positioned at Bedfordshire’s highest point, will be lit by the Mayor of Dunstable in a tribute to those who secured peace.

Event Details:

Free event: open to all, with no booking required

Beacon will be lit at 9.30pm

Road closures: to manage access, the road leading to the Downs will be closed, with a shuttle bus service running from 8.30pm-10.30 pm. This will be available from the layby at bottom of Whipsnade Road in Dunstable. Parking at the Downs will be for Blue Badge holders only

Live stream: for those unable to attend, the event will be broadcast on @DunstableDownsNT on Facebook.

Facilities: The Gateway Centre will be open, and the National Trust café will be serving hot and cold drinks and snacks. There will be no additional concessions or entertainment.

Following the beacon lighting, communities across the country will join in singing I Vow to Thee, My Country, reflecting on the significance of the day.

The lighting is organised by BBB Group. A generous grant has been made by Dunstable Town Council, with additional support from South Beds Association of National Trust Members, and Whipsnade Parish Council.

Josh Kyle, Interim General Manager at Dunstable Downs, said: "we are honoured to be lighting the beacon as part of the nationwide commemorations for VE Day, standing together with communities across the UK in remembrance and celebration. Bedfordshire has a proud wartime history, and it is important for our community to be able to honour that. We hope that the different options available will allow everyone to take part as they wish."

For those planning to attend, walking is encouraged where possible, and further details on shuttle services and road closures will be available on the National Trust website closer to the date. Follow us on social media for updates and live streaming information.