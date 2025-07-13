Community volunteer shortlisted as finalist in grassroots heroes awards

The ROYal Global Awards of Excellence 2025, an annual ceremony that celebrates individuals making meaningful contributions to their communities, has once again highlighted the selfless efforts of grassroots heroes.

The ceremony is scheduled for October 18th, 2025, at the prestigious Palace Banqueting Suite, Waltham Abbey, in London. This year, among those shortlisted as a finalist was long-time community volunteer Ali Aklakul Islam, a dedicated figure who has spent over two decades giving back to society.

Ali, who was born and raised in Luton, has been a steadfast volunteer working tirelessly to improve the lives of those around him. His work spans numerous local initiatives, from youth engagement to supporting vulnerable groups and promoting community cohesion. For Ali, volunteering is more than a duty—it’s a calling rooted in compassion and a deep sense of responsibility.

“It is an honour to be recognised for the work that I do, along with the volunteers across the country who give back to the fabric of our communities,” said Ali. “I’m always thankful for the people who nominate me. It brings me great pleasure to have my beloved hometown of Luton—where I was born and raised—put on the map in such a positive light.”

The ROYaL Global Awards of Excellence 2025. Ali Aklakul Islam shortlisted as a finalist.

Ali emphasised that recognition like this is not just about individual accolades but a tribute to the collective spirit of volunteers across the UK. “It is always an honour to be acknowledged for the work we all do as volunteers. N

"othing is more rewarding than knowing you are able to be of service to others. Words cannot fully describe it,” he added. “All the volunteers I work with are truly passionate about what we do. It’s not for the spotlight but for the genuine impact we can make.”

The ROYal Global Awards aim to shine a light on individuals and groups who go above and beyond to uplift their communities, often without expectation of recognition. In honouring Ali Aklakul Islam, the awards celebrate not only his unwavering commitment but also serve as a reminder of the vital role volunteers play in shaping a stronger, more united society.

Ali’s journey and dedication serve as an inspiration to many, especially the younger generation, proving that consistent community involvement can drive real change. As Ali continues his service, he remains grounded in humility and purpose, stating simply: “For me, the greatest reward is seeing lives improve and communities grow stronger.”