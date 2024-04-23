Conference at University of Bedfordshire to tackle inequalities in integrated care

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The University of Bedfordshire has joined forces with the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care System (BLMK ICS) to host an annual conference ‘Tackling inequalities in integrated care through research and innovation’.

The conference will focus on adopting a systems-thinking approach to demonstrating the value of research and innovation on integrated care and service users. Topics to be covered at the conference include discussions on improving primary care access for older people, minority ethnic communities and disadvantaged communities; and a look at the research being undertaken across BLMK to improve access to care services.

Monday 13 May, registration from 9.15am

G101 lecture theatre, University of Bedfordshire Luton campus

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The conference will be opened with an address by the University’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Rebecca Bunting. The keynote address will be delivered by Professor David Croisdale-Appleby OBE, Chair of the Royal College of Physicians, who will discuss healthcare and social care research within the context of integration.

Other speakers throughout the day include:

· Professor Nasreen Ali, Principal Research Fellow at the University of Bedfordshire

· Reverend Lloyd Denny, Senior Pastor & President of the Apostolic Churches Alliance

· Gary Martin, Service Improvement Lead at Bedfordshire Hospitals Trust

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Sally Cartwright, Director of Public Health at Luton Borough Council

· Dr Rima Makarem, Chair of BLMK Integrated Care Board

Professor Yannis Pappas, Professor of Public Health & Integrated Care and Director of the BLMK ICS Research & Innovation Hub, said: “This is the Research & Innovation event of the year in Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes. Delegates will have the opportunity to hear about the latest developments in tackling inequalities in health and social care and engage in a dialogue with leaders in research, commissioning and practice. Eminent figures such as Professor Croisdale-Appleby OBE and Reverend Denny join a stellar list of speakers from academia, NHS and social care.”