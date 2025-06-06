Council hosts reception to mark Gypsy, Roma and Traveller History Month

Members of Luton’s diverse Gypsy, Roma and Traveller (GRT) communities joined local leaders and partners at the Town Hall on Wednesday 4 June to mark the start of GRT History Month.

Now in its 17th year, GRT History Month is an annual opportunity to celebrate the rich cultures, histories and contributions of Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities in the UK. It also serves as a vital platform to challenge harmful stereotypes, combat discrimination and amplify the voices of communities that are all too often overlooked.

As a visible sign of recognition and solidarity, both the Romani and Irish Traveller flags were raised from the Town Hall – reflecting the council’s ongoing commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion. Attendees also took time to reflect on the continuing prejudice and discrimination faced by GRT communities, pledging support for the council’s No Place for Hate campaign.

Crina Morteanu, Manager of the Luton Roma Trust said: “The raising of the Romani flag at the Town Hall is a powerful symbol of solidarity and important recognition of our community’s contribution to Luton. We welcome Luton Council’s continued commitment to building a more inclusive and cohesive town and look forward to strengthening our partnership as we work together to tackle discrimination and create lasting change for the Roma community in Luton”

Alanna Witney, Volunteer at the Luton Irish Forum, added: “People are often surprised to learn that one in every 200 people in the UK is from the Gypsy, Roma, and Traveller communities. That means many of us already know someone from these communities – whether we realise it or not. For too long GRT communities have been seen as a nuisance, so it’s uplifting to see such strong recognition of our rich culture, strong identity and deep roots here in Luton being acknowledged at this event.”

Cllr Amy Nicholls, Mayor of Luton said: “Luton is proud to be a town that celebrates all its diverse communities, and Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities have long been a valued part of our shared story. This event was not only a celebration of heritage and identity, but also a reaffirmation of our town’s core values. We know that GRT communities sadly face prejudice and discrimination all too often. That’s why we remain firmly committed to working with our partners and residents to challenge hate in all its forms. Events like this demonstrate our determination to make Luton truly no place for hate.”

The Town Hall reception is one of a series of events taking place across Luton throughout June, including the Roots and Routes: Gypsy, Roma Traveller Conference on Wednesday 18 June at the University of Bedfordshire. This free event will explore themes of identity, belonging and social justice within GRT communities. Register for a free ticket to the conference on the Luton Irish Forum website.

There will also be a stall displaying GRT memorabilia, bite-size history and crafts activities at Luton Point on Saturday 14 June from 11am to 3pm, offering visitors the chance to learn more about GRT communities and their contributions to Luton’s social fabric.

