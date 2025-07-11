Craig Charles at Dunstable Party in the Park 2025!

Party in the Park is just around the corner, and this year it’s set to be bigger, better, and funkier than ever!

Taking place on Saturday 19 July in Grove House Gardens from 12noon, the event promises a full day oflive music, fun activities, delicious food, and one very special guest: Craig Charles.

The legendary actor, broadcaster, and DJ will headline the event with his famous Funk & Soul DJ set, performing from 6.30 pm to 8 pm.

Known for his roles in Red Dwarf, Robot Wars, and Coronation Street, as well as his hit shows on BBC Radio 6 and Radio 2, Craig brings over 20 years of DJ experience and he’s ready to get Dunstable dancing!

Haven’t managed to get your hands on an Oasis tour ticket? Just head to Party in the Park to catch Definitely Could Be Oasis, the UK’s top Oasis tribute band, performing all the classics and best of all, it’s completely FREE! The only queue you’ll be in is the one for the bar!

But the party doesn’t stop there. The day is packed with performances from local talent and fun for all ages. Here’s the full line-up:

12 noon – Stardust Theatre Company

– Stardust Theatre Company 12.30 pm – The Brooks Academy of Irish Dancing

– The Brooks Academy of Irish Dancing 1.15 pm – The Lime Stones (Local Band)

– The Lime Stones (Local Band) 2.30 pm – Agnieszka Murchie (Local Singer)

– Agnieszka Murchie (Local Singer) 3.15 pm – Akshay Unnikrishnan (Local Singer)

– Akshay Unnikrishnan (Local Singer) 4.00 pm to 4.30 pm – Party in the Park’s Karaoke Fun

– Party in the Park’s Karaoke Fun 5.00 pm to 6.00 pm – Definitely Could Be Oasis (Oasis Tribute Band)

– Definitely Could Be Oasis (Oasis Tribute Band) 6.30 pm to 8.00 pm – Craig Charles (Funk & Soul DJ Set)

The event also includes a FREE accessible viewing platform for up to 10 wheelchair users and their companions, available on a first-come, first-served basis.

As part of Dunstable Town Council’s 40th Anniversary, this year’s celebration also welcomes Middle Row Market to the park for the first time! Explore an exciting range of food and craft stalls throughout the day as part of this much-loved local market joining the party atmosphere.

To mark the anniversary, special festival cups will be available at the bar for just £2. Keep yours as a souvenir or return it at the end of the day for a full refund.

Families are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, and plenty of energy for a full day of community fun. With great music, tasty food, family-friendly entertainment, and a lively crowd, Party in the Park 2025 is shaping up to be the highlight of the summer.

Don’t miss out - it’s free, it’s local, and it’s going to be amazing