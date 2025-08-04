Critically acclaimed comedy about surviving capitalism, Jobsworth, transfers to London

Following a highly revered debut at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2024, one-woman riotous financial dark comedy Jobsworth will transfer to London’s Park Theatre this winter.

Co-written with award-winning playwright Isley Lynn, Jobsworth is inspired by actor and writer Libby Rodliffe’s unbelievable real-life experiences working multiple jobs. This topical show about London during this cost-of-living crisis looks at the ludicrous plate-spinning required to make ends meet, and inter-generational conflicts which can force people into financial distress.

Jobsworth tells the story of Bea, a millennial caught in a financial trap who has been forced to work simultaneously as a personal assistant, data inputter, overseer of luxury flats and dog sitter. Over-worked and under-paid, the show explores the hilarity of her situation and the moving circumstances which led her to acquire the debt she is paying off.

In this extended 80-minute show, Jobsworth sees Libby Rodliffe take on more than 10 roles - including Bea’s bolshy cokehead boss, the super-nice super-fit temp, and her parents: her melancholic dad and highly strung mum. Jobsworth encourages audiences to consider just how far we are prepared to push ourselves for the sake of other people’s happiness, whilst laughing along the way.

Jobsworth is written and performed by Libby Rodliffe (Skin a Cat, UK Tour; Who Are We Now?, Southwark Playhouse; Trapped, Cockpit Theatre), who wrote the play alongside the award-winning Isley Lynn (The Swell, Orange Tree Theatre; Skin a Cat, UK Tour; War of the Worlds, New Diorama Theatre).

Creatives for the London run include Director Nicky Allpress (The Shape of Things, Park Theatre; The Walworth Farce, New Southwark Playhouse, Elephant & Castle; My Brilliant Friend, National Theatre), Sound Designer Matteo Depares (The Chaos That Has Been and Will No Doubt Return, Southwark Playhouse; Sisyphean Quick Fix, Riverside Studios; Il-Każin tal-Imqarbin, Valetta Campus), Set Designer Matthew Cassar (Into The Woods, Manoel Theatre; Catastrophe Bay, Bristol Old Vic Main Stage; Sisyphean Quick Fix, Riverside Studios), and Lighting Designer Han Sayles (The Glorious French Revolution, YESYESNONO/New Diorama; Disco Inferno, National Youth Theatre; Goblin, Soho Theatre).

Performer Libby Rodliffe comments: "Jobsworth is an amalgamation of lived experiences and wild stories, and it’s very personal and something I care about greatly. I want to say that writing it has been a labour of love, because that feels romantic and whimsical, but it’s never actually felt like labour, which is a pretty cool and infrequent luxury."