Critically acclaimed theatre show, DRUM, hits Hat Factory stage on Friday 3rd October

Community Matters

In this joyful tale of two Ghanaian creatives, set against the backdrop of 1960’s BBC Broadcasting House, DRUM pays homage to the friendship of two unsung heroes in Ghanaian diaspora and British African history; photographer James Barnor and one of the BBC’s first Black broadcasters Mike Eghan.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Written by Ghanaian-British writer and producer Jacob Roberts-Mensah, the Untapped 2024 winning show borrows its name from the legendary South African magazine DRUM and is inspired by the first real life meeting of these two rising Ghanaian creatives and offers audiences a joyful and poignant fusion of storytelling, music and traditional Ghanaian dance.

Rachael Donlan, Head of Public Programmes, at the Hat Factory Arts Centre says “We can’t wait to bring DRUM to our local audiences and communities in Luton and the surrounding areas. We’re also excited about the accompanying workshop at the UK Centre For Carnival Arts (UKCCA)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachael adds “The show captures this snapshot of history in the swinging sixties as the two men dual over their perception of identity, success, assimilation and home. We think audiences will connect with the growing friendship between the two characters, who, despite having differing ideology, find connection through food and music and their cultural roots.”

“Local theatre audiences will really enjoy the themes of identity and what creates a sense of belonging, plus they’ll leave with a real feel-good factor after the toe-tapping music and high-energy dance.”

Omnibus Theatre says: “We’re delighted that Drum will continue its journey, having supported its development through Engine Room, our Artist Development Programme, before presenting it in a three-week run at Omnibus in 2022. We’re excited to be collaborating with House and to be renewing our partnership with Jacob, the writer and producer.”

Tickets are £12 inc booking fee (£10 concessions) and can be booked online at culturetrust.com/whats-on/drum or by calling our Box Office on 01582 878100.

65 mins. Suitable for ages 14+