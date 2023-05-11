The Bear Club in Guildford Street has partnered with Luton Urban Radio (LUR) to bring events that increases showcases diversity in Luton. On May 18, soul lovers can listen to Detroit's Michon Young, while The Pete Honegan Band will pay reggae tunes on June 15.

Paul Hammond, a promoter and part of the radio station's management committee said: “We’re really excited to partner with The Bear as they show a genuine commitment to feature artists across the whole spectrum of black music – from jazz to soul, blues to reggae.” He added: “We’re really hoping that the local community will get behind the project and show their support.”