Detroit singer and reggae band comes to Luton’s Bear Club

Luton Urban Radio teams up with the club in upcoming events to bring new audiences to the town's venue

By Paul HammondContributor
Published 11th May 2023, 11:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 11:14 BST

A much-loved jazz venue in Luton is to welcome a songstress from Detroit and a reggae band as the club promotes diverse music.

The Bear Club in Guildford Street has partnered with Luton Urban Radio (LUR) to bring events that increases showcases diversity in Luton. On May 18, soul lovers can listen to Detroit's Michon Young, while The Pete Honegan Band will pay reggae tunes on June 15.

Paul Hammond, a promoter and part of the radio station's management committee said: “We’re really excited to partner with The Bear as they show a genuine commitment to feature artists across the whole spectrum of black music – from jazz to soul, blues to reggae.” He added: “We’re really hoping that the local community will get behind the project and show their support.”

Detroit soul songstress Michon YoungDetroit soul songstress Michon Young
