Dinosaurs arrive at The Mall Luton this summer - with free family fun throughout the school holidays

Jurassic Summer

Visitors to The Mall are invited to step back in time to an era where dinosaurs roamed the Earth, and take part in an ongoing themed trail around the shopping centre to win a roar-some prize.

Adventure seekers can head to the Ask Me Point to pick up their trail guide and begin the search for the prehistoric beasts hidden around the centre – if they dare!

Saturdays 22nd July and 26th August will even welcome larger-than-life dinosaurs for the Walking with Dinosaurs events, where the public can interact and snap a photo with the magnificent creatures appearing at intervals between 10am-4:40pm. Baby dinosaurs will also be on hand for those who aren’t feeling quite so brave to get up close and personal!

Dino Dig Days will also take place every Friday in August between 11am-4pm in Central Square, where budding palaeontologists can dig for fossils and see what hidden treasures they can find.

The summer will also see Great Ormond Street Hospital’s ‘One Great Day’ celebrated on Saturday, August 26, with funds raised split between GOSH and local charity Keech Hospice Care. The day will see the Walking with Dinosaurs event take place, alongside dino crafts, facepainting and more.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, said: “We are so excited for the launch of our Jurassic Summer on Saturday, July 22. These free events are the perfect way to keep the children entertained throughout the school holidays, with various activities to keep them busy. We encourage you to stop by and take part alongside your shopping trips to The Mall, with our fantastic range of high street and independent brands and food and beverage outlets to make a full day of the events. We can’t wait to welcome you!”