Discover Your Future at Barnfield College’s Open Day

Barnfield College invites year 11 students and parents to explore their exciting courses at the upcoming Open Day. These events promise an immersive experience, providing attendees with a glimpse of College life, access to cutting-edge facilities, and the chance to interact with expert tutors.

The Open Day is designed to help prospective students and their families make informed decisions about their educational future. Attendees can look forward to a warm welcome from our friendly team, who will introduce them to the campuses, provide a goody bag filled with essential resources, and even offer a complimentary hot drink once signed in.

The College's New Bedford Road and Enterprise Way campuses will be open for exploration, and attendees will receive a guide to ensure they do not miss any of the day's exciting activities. Student Ambassadors will also be on hand to provide guidance and assistance in navigating the campus.Throughout the day, visitors will get a first-hand experience of what Barnfield College has to offer.

From discovering state-of-the-art facilities to meeting experienced tutors, current students and learning about the wide range of courses and comprehensive support available. The course offer is wide and includes T Levels, BTECs, A Levels, as well as Part-time and Higher Education options for adults looking to upskill.

Barnfield College Autumn Open Day:Date: Saturday 4 NovemberTime: 9.30am – 12.30pmLocation: New Bedford Road campus, Barnfield Avenue, LU2 7BF and Enterprise Way campus, Enterprise Way, LU3 4BU