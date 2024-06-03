DJ Russ returns for new nights at The Hat Factory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Whilst thirteen maybe unlucky for some, it’s not always the case. As for veteran alternative DJ Russ, it marks the return to The Hat Factory and the start of some new nights for the venue.

Once the home of Bedfordshire’s biggest gothic gathering, The Coven marked its name in Luton clubbing history, hosting bands and guest DJs from around the country, with support from places as far as Portsmouth, London, Blackpool and even Europe on occasion!!

Having originated at Flame in 2002, after a few years, both club nights gained popularity, and a decision was made to move to larger premises, The Coven finding its feet at The Hat Factory in January 2006. And with DJ Russ behind the wheel, expanded its name and reputation as the ‘friendliest goth club in the country’ even if the locals didn’t always agree with its strict dress code at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After 10 years of nights The Coven felt that it had accomplished its goals and decided to close the night, reliving a few reunion events at other venues and thus ending the end of the most popular and biggest monthly gathering of alternative music fans this town has seen since the heady days of The Switch club.

A Kick Up The 80s

DJ Russ then went on to play more grassroots events, running nights entitled Thursday Fury, Dark Night In Luton and The Friday Alternative for a further twelve years as well as other clubs around the country, including appearances at the Whitby Goth Weekend a few times and Camden’s Electric Ballroom. As for all, lockdown took its toll in 2020 having to cancel six months worth of bookings, and then with a change of management at his main venue in 2022, was ousted following changes of management (a hazard of the trade) as well as grieving from the death of his partner Sharon in late 2022 from bowel cancer, decided to retire after 20 years of hosting alternative nights.

Then by a chance encounter deciding to volunteer to DJ for a friend’s birthday back in March, the night brought back great memories, and he had been bitten again with the DJ bug, wanting to host all the previous sets written during lockdown, and after thirteen years, will be returning to The Hat Factory once again, ironically on Saturday 13th July 2024, hosting his favourite decade - the 80s, but as always - with a twist under the night aptly named A Kick Up The 80s. Having always preferred to hear the underside of the charts that he grew up with, those that remember the alternative comedy series with Robbie Coltrane, Tracey Ullman and Rick Mayall (RIP) should appreciate the great music being played at this event. Expect to hear such bands as Blancmange, The B52s, Japan, B-Movie, Talking Heads, Gary Numan, Toyah, Vicious Pink and Specimen amongst many others.