Do you like to try new things, have fun and go on adventures? Manor Scout Group host open event
Scouting provides more than 250 activities. With activities ranging from air activities to cooking, emergency aid to global issues and pioneering to water activities, there is something for everyone. Young people can also learn and develop skills for life, such as communication, independence, leadership, problem solving, responsibility and team working.
The Group are also looking for volunteers to run the Scout section. If you would be interested in finding out about volunteering, please come along and have a chat with us.
Adult volunteer Nigel said: “As volunteers we can help put the foundations in place. We then encourage the children and young people to build upon them as they try new activities and learn skills for life. Children and young people want adventure, and we provide the opportunity to have those adventures.”
If you would like more information or would like to register to come along to the open event, please email [email protected] or phone Carol on 07411 689695
The Group has a Beaver Colony (boys and girls aged 6 to 8) and a Cub Pack (boys and girls aged 8 to 10). If you are interested in your son or daughter getting involved with these, please use the contact details above.