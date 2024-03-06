Dunstable-based gliding club to hold first ever women’s gliding weekend

The London gliding club (Dunstable) is holding it's first ever women’s gliding weekend. 27th and 28th of April. Come on down and give it a try!
By India MorrellContributor
Published 6th Mar 2024, 14:09 GMT
You’re interested in aviation? You like the outdoors? You’re female? Why not experience a day as a club member at London Gliding Club and see what it’s all about?

  • Gliding is exhilarating, yet very accessible and truly a team sport, and it offers something for everyone!

  • Whether spending a leisurely day on the airfield with friends, serenely gliding over the local countryside, seeing the world upside-down in an aerobatic glider, racing cross-country against other pilots, learning to drive the winch and other ground equipment, getting involved in maintenance, learning to instruct…

  • Gliding is what you want it to be. And London Gliding Club is a great place to learn to fly!

The event is free to attend, and a trial lesson in a two-seater glider can be booked at a special rate.Register now to join us on Sat 27th or Sun 28th April:

[email protected]

Quote booking code #WomenGoGliding

https://www.londonglidingclub.co.uk/about-us/women

