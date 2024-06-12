Dunstable Downs to host new Kite Festival this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The National Trust’s Dunstable Downs is all set to host a new kite festival this summer.

As the highest point in Bedfordshire, Kite flying has always been a popular past time at Dunstable Downs, and the charity is looking forward to celebrating this connection with the sky this summer.

Leah Calnon, Senior Volunteering and Community Officer for the National Trust’s Bedfordshire portfolio, explains: ‘We’ve been working hard to bring back a kite festival that the community on our doorstep wants to experience, that’s also sympathetic to the landscape we care for. We’re confident this new event will have much more of a community feel to it and we look forward to welcoming people from all cultures in the local area, to the Downs this summer.’

‘The new Kites Connect Festival will celebrate the unifying love of kite flying across cultures, creating opportunities for everyone, regardless of their background, to enjoy the green space on their doorstep at Dunstable Downs. It’s all about creating an environment where everyone can come together to enjoy kite flying, the fresh air, and breathtaking views.’

Visitors can enjoy flying kites against a striking backdrop

The free, two-day event will take place on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 August. A 90-meter arena will host displays of kites from professional and amateur groups around the world, with commentary to depict the fascinating history of kite flying and its place within the heritage of Dunstable Downs. Alongside this, there will be workshops, local produce and crafts, global flavours from diverse food stalls, and plenty of opportunities for visitors to fly a kite themselves.

Leah continued: ‘We recognise that many in our local community struggle to visit Dunstable Downs because of access issues or financial pressures. We’re keen to hear from local community groups to see how we can help support them, with specially tailored hosted visits, so more people can come up to enjoy the festival.’

Anyone interested in knowing more about community hosted visits should email [email protected],uk.