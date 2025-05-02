Dunstable In Bloom competition 2025

Entry form for this years competition

This year’s Dunstable in Bloom competition is open for entries from residents, businesses, schools and care homes.

Dunstable in Bloom is a group of volunteers who work together to provide support to maintain the Dunstable Town Council’s town centre floral displays and physic garden.

The In Bloom committee meet monthly to agree how best they can support each year and ensure the annual competition provides opportunity for all to enjoy the amazing blooms across our town!

Each year the group invite Dunstable residents and local organisations, businesses and schools to take part in the competition.

For 2025, the volunteer led group, have gathered the support of local businesses for the first time, and have gained sponsorship for each of the categories. Our Headline Sponsor is Deakin-White Estate Agents.

The categories for this year’s competition and their individual sponsors are,

Best

-Commercial Premises Floral Display (in public view), sponsored by Rotary Club of Dunstable

-Decorated and Planted Wheelbarrow (Wheelie Fantastic), sponsored by Amber Paving

-Care Home / Independent Living, sponsored by Guideline Publications and Hospice at Home Volunteers

-School Garden, sponsored by Neville Funeral Services

-Community Garden, sponsored by Coconut Garden (shield provided by DLDD Trust)

-Floral Container(s( incl. Hanging Basket(s) (in public view), sponsored by Stoten Gillam

-Front Garden, sponsored by Mid Beds Tyres (shield provided by DLDD Trust)

-Allotment, sponsored by Vantage Restaurant (shield provided by DLDD Trust)

Competition entry deadlines are Friday 27 June with the exception of Front Garden which is 6 June. Judging will take place during July 2025, with an Awards evening planned for late September.

To enter scan the QR code or via the link Dunstable In Bloom Entry Form 2025

Good luck !