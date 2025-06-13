Relive 1985 at this year's ultimate FREE summer music festival and get ready to step back in time and experience the magic of 1985 at Dunstable Live, a special one-day music festival celebrating 40 years of Dunstable Town Council.

This free family event takes place on Saturday, 28 June, from 2 pm to 8 pm in Grove House Gardens and promises to be a highlight of the summer.

To mark the Town Council’s milestone anniversary, this year’s event features an outstanding line-up of tribute acts performing the biggest hits from some of the most iconic artists of the 1980s. Audiences can enjoy TheU2Experience from 2 pm, followed by the RocketmanTributeShow at 3.30 pm. At 5 pm, BillyWestasFreddieMercury will take the stage, the evening closes with TheBowieExperience from 6.30 pm to 8 pm.

Alongside six hours of live music, there will be something for everyone to enjoy. A wide range of food vendors will be on site offering delicious options throughout the day, while an outdoor bar will keep refreshments flowing. Children can enjoy the children’s rides, and for the more adventurous, there will be a climbing wall provided by event sponsor Penrose Estate Agents Dunstable. Take part in the ‘Beat the Clock’ challenge for a chance to win a brand-new Nintendo Switch with all proceeds from the activity going to the Dunstable Town Mayor’s chosen charities.

Crowds at Dunstable Live

New for this year is a FREE accessible viewing platform, allowing up to 10 wheelchair users and their companions to enjoy the performances comfortably. Accessible seating will also be available, with no booking required, access will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

With great music, fantastic food, family fun, and community spirit, Dunstable Live 2025 promises to be an unforgettable celebration. Don’t miss your chance to relive 1985 and mark four decades of the Dunstable Town Council in true festival style.