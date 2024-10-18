Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Club held its regular monthly meeting at Tilsworth Golf Centre on Monday 14th October, at which a good turnout of members enjoyed another very pleasant lunch followed by an absorbing talk from Club member David Hornby on Brunel’s Thames Tunnel.

This was the very first tunnel in the world to be constructed beneath a navigable river and the first to use a tunnel shield to aid that construction.

The rapid growth of trade with the British Empire in the early 19th century forced the expansion of docks and warehousing on both banks of the Thames in the Port of London. Goods were carried between the two via London Bridge, a tortuous and inconvenient journey that created the need for a new river crossing much closer to the Docks - a tunnel was the ideal solution.

Taking inspiration from a shipworm, Marc Brunel developed a tunnelling shield made from iron, giving him confidence that a tunnel project was feasible. He attracted many investors, leading to the formation of the Thames Tunnel Company in 1824. Construction was not straightforward, with many obstacles and problems encountered, including several irruptions of the river into the workings. Because of these problems, funds were prematurely depleted, delaying construction.

A view of the Tunnel

Reflecting the admiration and respect the tunnel and its Engineer were held in, a government loan was eventually negotiated, enabling the tunnel to be completed, but not until 1842 - and then for pedestrian access only and at approximately 4 times the original estimated cost!

Although at the time it was considered an outstanding engineering achievement, it sadly failed as a business venture.

The challenging range of questions raised reflected well on the excellent quality of the talk, which Graham Smith warmly endorsed when giving the vote of thanks on behalf of the Club.

Dunstable PROBUS Club meets on the second Monday of the month and membership is open to retired or semi-retired professional and business people. The Club’s main purpose is the promotion of good fellowship and if you would like to come along, please contact us on 01582 662462. The next meeting will be held on Monday 11th November 2024 when John Matthews will once again tease members and guests with his musical quiz.