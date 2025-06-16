Dunstable Probus Club: Derek in the Underworld

Following a very apt lunch of toad-in-the hole, Dunstable Probus Club’s members were richly entertained by their current chairman Derek Ward’s talk on Caves and Caving.

Unlike Offenbach’s Orpheus, Derek’s version of the Underworld was much more like the original Greek myth in that he braved its dangers in pursuit of something he clearly loved!

He shared his personal background of involvement in what is known as an “adventure sport” - and I thought rugby was thrilling enough! Members were impressed by the breadth and detail of the talk and by the knowledge and passion of the speaker. The accompanying slides provided a mixture of illustrations showing how caves and their various features are formed, alongside a range of awesome photographs showing in real life some of those very features and the cavers who indulged in the sport.

Not only entertainment, it was an education, for the impressive sights and beauties to behold are only experienced by careful management of the potential perils underground. We learnt where the main UK caving areas are, with a hint of what’s also going on in Europe and the rest of the world; how caves are graded so that we don’t get out of our depth; the individual responsibilities of the team leader and its members; and even the sort of equipment and clothing to be used - examples of which were brought along to show us, although Derek did refrain from giving his talk while wearing his wetsuit!

Bakerloo Passage - Dan Yr Ogof

Derek shared some of his personal favourite caves, with the sort of dreamy look in his eyes that many of us might reserve for that special holiday, or that tasty meal. Dan-Yr-Ogof and Ogof Ffynnon Ddu in South Wales featured (see photos), as did Swildons Hole in the Mendip Hills. For the latter, it was fascinating to hear how many different routes there are to follow - the Wet Way (just mind the 12 ft waterfall and the Lavatory Pan!), or several Dry Ways (Long and Short) and even a Pretty Way!

Despite the speaker’s enthusiasm, I’m not sure how many members would have liked to partake in the sport, but they all very much enjoyed the talk and, encouraged by John O’Dell’s vote of thanks, gave a rousing round of applause.

Dunstable PROBUS Club meets on the second Monday of the month and membership is open to retired or semi-retired professional and business women and men. The Club’s main purpose is the promotion of good fellowship and if you would like to come along, please contact us on 01582 608242. The next meeting will be held on Monday 14th July 2025 when lunch will be followed by David Dellar, who will be giving a talk on ‘British Railways Advertising Posters’.