Dunstable Probus Club host Christmas Special

Members of Dunstable Probus Club - and their partners and guests - enjoyed a magnificent “Christmas Special” on Monday 9 December.

Firstly, new member Roger Nichols was warmly welcomed by Club Chairman John O’Dell - it’s great to see more people wanting to join us!

This was followed by a novel approach to the Christmas message from Reverend Ricky Turner, the Vicar of St Augustine’s church in Dunstable. Ricky decided to wrap his message inside the “10 Clues” quiz, where players (in this case, Club members!) are given 10 clues from which to guess a character, a place or an object. The clues begin at the difficult end of the spectrum, getting easier as the game progresses.

We proceeded from Doctor Who (guessed in one!) all the way to a Robin (not guessed until clue 10!). And we then learnt why and how the robin is so closely linked to Christmas and to Christian traditions - was its red breast gained from flying too close to the fire warming baby Jesus in his manger, as the Christian legend goes?

And tums were left grumbling a little longer while the President of Dunstable Rotary Club, Alan Corkhill, said a few words about Rotary’s charitable objectives and then wished all members and guests the compliments of the season. There is a long standing relationship between our two clubs, as Probus was formed as an ‘offshoot’ of Rotary back in 1968.

Last, but certainly not least, a delicious Christmas lunch - served up by the wonderful staff of Tilsworth Golf Centre - was enjoyed by all. Even Liesbeth was impressed, so it must have been good!

Dunstable PROBUS Club meets on the second Monday of the month and membership is open to retired or semi-retired professional and business people. The Club’s main purpose is the promotion of good fellowship and if you would like to come along, please contact us on 01582 662462. The next meeting will be held on Monday 13th January 2025 when the guest speaker, Kay Kemster, will be giving a talk on Queen Eleanor of Castile.