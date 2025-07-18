Dunstable Probus Club: Oh, we do like to be beside the seaside!

Although no brass bands were playing “Tiddely-om-pom-pom!" inside Tilsworth Golf Centre, Dunstable Probus Club members were no doubt tapping their feet while listening to David Deller’s fascinating talk about Railway Posters - many of which portrayed the delights and attractions of Britain’s seaside towns and other destinations such as the Lake District, Edinburgh, Bristol and York.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The talk concentrated on posters produced in the 1920s & ‘30s, when major railway companies like LMS, LNER, GWR and Southern used them to market leisure travel, trying to convince Brits to brave the weather and head for the seaside! Post war posters by British Railways continued that use, but the rise of car travel and Dr Beeching eventually led to a decline in poster production.

David had expertly researched the subject and he guided members on a scenic tour through the golden age of railway advertising, often referring to personal visits he had made to many of the destinations and highlighting how the posters served not only as advertisements but also as enduring cultural icons. He explained that the earlier posters were largely unsigned by their respective artists, suggesting they were considered as a “lowly” art form. They did, however, evolve into brightly coloured, often stylised works of art, designed by some of the most prominent artists and designers of the time, including Claude Henry Buckle, Laura Knight and John Hassall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glorious landscapes, sun-drenched beaches (possibly painted from imagination), and quaint villages were all showcased and there were a few smiles at the particularly optimistic poster of Skegness which captures the impact of the easterly winds extremely well!

The Switzerland of England

Railway posters, David concluded, were not only functional—they were often joyful, optimistic, and occasionally works of art in their own right. As the talk wrapped up, there was a sense of nostalgia when some of the members recalled their own childhood experiences of train rides to the seaside as Bob Sutton gave a hearty vote of thanks on behalf of all.

Overall, it was an enlightening talk that left the audience with an appreciation for these charming slices of visual history—and maybe even inspired a few to book a train ride to somewhere ending in “-by-the-Sea.”

Dunstable PROBUS Club meets on the second Monday of the month at Tilsworth Golf Centre and membership is open to retired or semi-retired professional and business women and men. The Club’s main purpose is the promotion of good fellowship and you would be very welcome to come along - please contact us on 01582 608242. The next meeting will be held on Monday 11th August 2025 when lunch will be followed by Denis Myers, who will be giving a talk on ‘The Newgate Club’.