Dunstable Probus Club quizzed to the music
Lunch was followed by what is now the annual Music Quiz - hosted by quizmaster extraordinaire John “Matty” Matthews.
Matty uses carefully selected snippets of music to frame the 20 questions, which are rarely straightforward! To be able to get to an answer, quizzers firstly need to be able to recognise the music - the clue could then be the name of the piece, the composer or singer, the subject or even something related to that subject.
For example, one clue read “The sleuth who lived in this street played which instrument?”. The piece of music was Gerry Rafferty’s Baker Street - you can work out the rest!
Members formed small teams to share their knowledge (or ignorance!) as Matty worked his way through the 20 questions.
Everyone had great fun and the winning team of John and Philip scored 16.5 points (1 point per answer) being richly rewarded with a KitKat bar each (as the normal tube of Smarties were sadly out of stock!)
The quiz asked all the questions this month, so Graham Smith’s task of giving the vote of thanks on behalf of the Club was quite straightforward. Thanks Matty!
Dunstable PROBUS Club meets on the second Monday of the month and membership is open to retired or semi-retired professional and business people.
The Club’s main purpose is the promotion of good fellowship and if you would like to come along, please contact us on 01582 662462.
The next meeting will be held on Monday 13th January 2025 when the guest speaker, Kay Kemster, will be giving a talk on Queen Eleanor of Castile.