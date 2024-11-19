Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Members of Dunstable Probus Club warmly welcomed new member Hazel Hosking at their recent meeting on Monday 11th November, following which they tucked in to yet another delicious lunch at Tilsworth Golf Centre.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lunch was followed by what is now the annual Music Quiz - hosted by quizmaster extraordinaire John “Matty” Matthews.

Matty uses carefully selected snippets of music to frame the 20 questions, which are rarely straightforward! To be able to get to an answer, quizzers firstly need to be able to recognise the music - the clue could then be the name of the piece, the composer or singer, the subject or even something related to that subject.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For example, one clue read “The sleuth who lived in this street played which instrument?”. The piece of music was Gerry Rafferty’s Baker Street - you can work out the rest!

The Questions!

Members formed small teams to share their knowledge (or ignorance!) as Matty worked his way through the 20 questions.

Everyone had great fun and the winning team of John and Philip scored 16.5 points (1 point per answer) being richly rewarded with a KitKat bar each (as the normal tube of Smarties were sadly out of stock!)

The quiz asked all the questions this month, so Graham Smith’s task of giving the vote of thanks on behalf of the Club was quite straightforward. Thanks Matty!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunstable PROBUS Club meets on the second Monday of the month and membership is open to retired or semi-retired professional and business people.

Hazel being welcomed by Club Chairman John O’Dell

The Club’s main purpose is the promotion of good fellowship and if you would like to come along, please contact us on 01582 662462.

The next meeting will be held on Monday 13th January 2025 when the guest speaker, Kay Kemster, will be giving a talk on Queen Eleanor of Castile.