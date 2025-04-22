Dunstable pub reopens following refurbishment

The new layout divides the pub into two distinct spaces: a lively, vibrant bar perfect for socialising and a warm, welcoming lounge tailored to family needs. A central partition creates these separate areas, allowing guests to enjoy the best of both worlds in a fun and relaxing atmosphere, no matter the occasion.

Located near the White Lion Retail Park and Blow’s Down Nature Reserve, The Market Cross caters to a variety of occasions, bringing the community together while allowing guests to select the experience that suits them best. Now open, Marston’s latest ‘Two Door Pub’ offers stylish new décor that complements the pub's welcoming and community-focused feel.

The new bar area is equipped with state-of-the-art 4K big-screen TVs, featuring Sky Sports and TNT Sports, so guests can enjoy all the latest fixtures in comfort.

The community hero, chosen to pull the first pint to mark the re-opening of the Market Cross, was Paul Bowen-Janes of Kids in Action. Kids in Action was the vision of Paul Bowen-James BEM. Paul wanted to create an “old-fashioned youth club” specifically for special needs children where they could spend time with their peers, mirroring the experience he had growing up.

The Market Cross is a dog-friendly pub, with a spacious beer garden offering guests the chance to enjoy food and drink both indoors and outdoors. Following its reopening, the pub will host a variety of events, including special deals such as 2 cocktails for £11 and Steak Thursdays, offering a delicious steak and drink for just £14.75.

Locals can now stop by for a pint and a bite to eat, celebrating unforgettable moments with friends and family. The pub continues to serve its popular menu, featuring fan favourites like the American Hot Dog, and Ultimate Spicy Beef Burger.

With over 1,600 pubs and bars across England, Scotland, and Wales, Marston’s locations range from traditional local and family-friendly pubs to venues offering a warm, timeless country pub atmosphere, all designed to create shared good times for everyone.

General Manager of The Market Cross, Emma Kavanagh, said, “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome our guests back to The Market Cross with a fresh new look. With new spaces for both locals and families, as well as exciting features like Sky Sports, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. We can’t wait to see familiar faces and new ones joining us for a great time!”

The Market Cross reopened on Saturday 19th April.

For more information about The Market Cross, visit www.marketcrosspubdunstable.co.uk.