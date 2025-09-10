Dunstable Salvation Army marks 140 years with hope weekend

For 140 years, The Salvation Army’s church on Bull Pond Lane has been more than just a place of worship—it’s been a beacon of hope, a source of practical support, and a community anchor for generations of local families.

This September, that legacy of service will be celebrated in a special weekend event led by the global leaders of The Salvation Army.

From Saturday 13th to Sunday, 14th September, 2025, the Dunstable church will host General Lyndon Buckingham and Commissioner Bronwyn Buckingham, the international leaders of The Salvation Army, for a climactic weekend marking the culmination of its 140th-anniversary celebrations.

The weekend will blend community outreach with vibrant worship. Highlights include a public musical performance by the celebrated Una Voce ensemble at the Quadrant Shopping Centre on Saturday afternoon, followed by an evening celebration concert at the Salvation Army hall. On Sunday, a family-friendly worship service will be led by guest leaders Karl and Lauren Westwood, with General Buckingham sharing a message of hope.

Jacqueline and Roger Coates who lead the Dunstable church said, “This isn’t just about looking back at 140 years of history—it’s about celebrating the lives changed and the community strengthened. Having our international leaders join us reflects the shared mission that connects Dunstable to a worldwide movement of compassion.”

The Salvation Army’s Central, Southern and Channel Islands Division leaders Majors David and Jane Alton will also be in attendance throughout the weekend.

Reflecting on the church’s anniversary and weekend of hope, Majors David and Jane said, “We join Dunstable Salvation Army in celebrating 140 years of service and witness but also give thanks for the way that the people of Dunstable have supported The Salvation Army’s work throughout the years. We look forward to a wonderful weekend that will lead us into the future, working with, and for, the people of Dunstable.”

To celebrate 140 years of service in Dunstable, the church has hosted a series of anniversary activities throughout the year, including historical exhibitions, musical performances and community reunions, all underscoring its enduring commitment to the town.

The weekend will also include shared meals, a leadership breakfast, and a closing celebration focusing on the future of the church’s work in Dunstable.

The church has consistently evolved its services to meet local needs. Its inter-generational support includes a weekly group for over-75s who are living alone or have limited social opportunities, which meets on Thursdays from 10:30 am to 3:00 pm. The church’s community kitchen opens every Wednesday from 7:00 pm to 8:15 pm, offering hot meals, showers and laundry facilities for people experiencing homelessness. This vital service goes beyond a hot plate, acting as a listening post for those feeling alone and excluded.

For more information about The Salvation Army in Dunstable visit: Dunstable | The Salvation Army.