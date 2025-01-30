Dunstable Squirrels meet Mayor Louise O'Riordan at town council offices

5th Dunstable (Methodist) Scout Group Squirrels with the Mayor

Squirrels from the 5th Dunstable Methodist Church Scouts, would like to say 'thank you' to Louise O’Riordan, Dunstable Town Mayor for showing us around the Town Council Offices and telling us about the work they do, it was a very interesting evening.

The Squirrels from 5th Dunstable (Methodist) Scout Group met with Dunstable's Town Mayor to learn about what the council do.

They were given a chance to talk about what Squirrels can do to help the local area.

This extends to regular litter picking, a community garden project with the Scout group and a jumble sale at the methodist church where local people are able to buy a range of things including clothes and books.

This year's jumble sale is on the 1st March.