Dunstable: What's On 2025

Street Food

The first Talk of the Town for 2025 is arriving soon, bringing a comprehensive guide to all the exciting Town Council events happening this year in Dunstable.

This special edition marks an incredible milestone, Dunstable Town Council’s 40th birthday! Packed with celebrations, cherished traditions, and new experiences, this is your go-to for planning a year filled with fun. Be sure to pin it up and save the dates!

March 2025 kick starts the first of the events on The Square with Street Food Heroes which returns on Thursday 20 March at 4pm.

We have French at Home joining us for a whole weekend of delicious French food and wine on Friday 21 March to Sunday 23 March.

Ashton Square

We start Middle Row Markets with a Mother’s Day event on Saturday 29 March from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm.

To celebrate this first market of the year we have free flowers for “Mum”, Imajica Theatre and Urban Canvas creating a special art installation for the Middle Row festoons.

During 2025 we have all the regular events you love as well as some fantastic new events. Join us in August for our first Soap Box Derby! Dino Day in July will be bigger in 2025 with more Dinosaurs.

Ashton Square Day has also grown into a two-day event in August.

Young Traders

From beloved traditions to brand-new celebrations, Dunstable’s 2025 events calendar is brimming with excitement. Whether you’re a lifelong resident or visiting for the first time, there’s something for everyone.

Don’t miss a moment, mark your calendars and join us in celebrating our community in 2025. Stay connected for event updates, surprises, and more through Talk of the Town and our social media channels. See you there!