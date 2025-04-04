Easter Activities in Dunstable

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Easter holidays have just begun in Dunstable, so let's explore some of the exciting activities available in the town centre!

Dunstable library has FREE activities on Monday 7 April and Wednesday 9 April from 2. 30 to 3.30 pm. Decorate a spring pencil pot on Monday 7 April and Easter crafts on Wednesday 9 April, spaces are limited so please call 0300 300 8056 to book a space.

Dunstable Town Council’s Detached Youth Team have some fantastic FREE activities on offer this Easter for 11 to 19 years old (25 SEND).

On Monday 7 April,1 to 3 pm, FREE swimming at the Dunstable Centre (Leisure Centre) and football, basketball at 5.45 to 6.45 pm, to book please call 07400 561496.

Easter Market at Middle Row

Wednesday 9 April, 3.30 to 5.30 pm, human table football and professional football at Grove House Gardens.

Thursday 10 April, 3 to 5 pm, meet your youth workers games/sports session on Downside.

Friday 11 April, 2 to 5 pm Movie Afternoon, WICKED at the Splash Café, boxing session at the Dunstable Centre (Leisure Centre) from 7 to 8 pm, to book please call 07400 561496.

Monday 14th April,5.45 to 6.45 pm football and basketball at the sports hall, Dunstable Centre.

Wednesday 16 April, 3 to 5.30 pm professional football and basketball sessions at the MUGA, Kingsbury Recreation Ground.

On Thursday 17 April enjoy the GAMING BUS at Ashton Square from 3.30 to 5.30 pm. Plus, don’t miss our popular Street Food Heroes on The Square from 4 to 9 pm, offering fantastic street food for the whole family to enjoy!

Bennett’s Café and Community Hub at Bennett Memorial Recreation Ground is hosting a Build an Easter Bear workshop on Saturday 12 April, suitable for children aged threeand up. There will be three sessions throughout the day, and booking is required via the website: www.dunstable.gov.uk/event/build-an-easter-bear/.

On Wednesday 16 April, the Quadrant Shopping Centre will host an Easter Fun Day featuring FREE arts and crafts, along with an Easter Egg Trail around the centre. Scan the QR code on the day or pre-register to receive a special Easter treat!

Let's not forget our Easter Market in Middle Row andThe Square on Saturday 19 April from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm. Middle Row will be packed with unique stalls, fantastic food, and delightful treats, perfect for celebrating Easter. Dunstable Town Council will also offer FREE face painting and a FREE bunny trail, where participants who find all the hidden bunnies will receive a special gift!

We wish you a Happy Easter! Enjoy all the FREE activities the town has to offer.