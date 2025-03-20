Easter adventures with the National Trust
Dunstable Downs, Bedfordshire
- Easter adventure trail 5 – 21 April
- Dunstable’s Medieval Past talk for families 4 April
The highest point in Bedfordshire, stand atop Dunstable Downs for views that will take your breath away. With a rich history to celebrate and two Scheduled Ancient Monuments, it’s time to go back in time this Easter...
The year is 1232, and King Henry III has called for all knights and nobles to gather for an Easter tournament at Dunstable Downs. Are you up for the challenge? Try this Easter trail with a difference.
There is also a family history talk on offer with local historian and author, John Buckledee.
Admission is free, car parking charges apply for non-members plus £3.50 per trail, includes a chocolate egg, or a vegan and Free From chocolate egg, both made using cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms.
Plus, a special National Trust membership offer (live from 27 March) will give new members the opportunity to enjoy the Easter trails for FREE.
Between Friday 28 March - Sunday 27 April 2025 (inclusive), any new Junior or Family membership purchased at a National Trust property or online and paid for with Direct Debit (annual or monthly), can receive a free Easter trails voucher. This voucher entitles all children under 18, who are named on the new membership, to free ‘Easter adventures’ trails an unlimited number of times at participating National Trust properties.
To find your nearest trail visit nationaltrust.org.uk/easter