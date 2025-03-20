Easter adventures with the National Trust

By Jessica Eykel
Contributor
Published 20th Mar 2025, 13:25 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 13:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Taking place over the Easter bank holiday weekend (18–21 April) and coinciding with local school holidays there are more than 190 National Trust Easter trails to choose from across England, Wales and Northern Ireland. In Bedfordshire, Dunstable Downs hosts a Knight's Tournament trail is celebration of our local medieval history!

Dunstable Downs, Bedfordshire

The highest point in Bedfordshire, stand atop Dunstable Downs for views that will take your breath away. With a rich history to celebrate and two Scheduled Ancient Monuments, it’s time to go back in time this Easter...

Dunstable Downs hosts a Knight's Tournament trailDunstable Downs hosts a Knight's Tournament trail
Dunstable Downs hosts a Knight's Tournament trail

The year is 1232, and King Henry III has called for all knights and nobles to gather for an Easter tournament at Dunstable Downs. Are you up for the challenge? Try this Easter trail with a difference.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There is also a family history talk on offer with local historian and author, John Buckledee.

Admission is free, car parking charges apply for non-members plus £3.50 per trail, includes a chocolate egg, or a vegan and Free From chocolate egg, both made using cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms.

Plus, a special National Trust membership offer (live from 27 March) will give new members the opportunity to enjoy the Easter trails for FREE.

There's something for everyone at the National Trust this EasterThere's something for everyone at the National Trust this Easter
There's something for everyone at the National Trust this Easter

Between Friday 28 March - Sunday 27 April 2025 (inclusive), any new Junior or Family membership purchased at a National Trust property or online and paid for with Direct Debit (annual or monthly), can receive a free Easter trails voucher. This voucher entitles all children under 18, who are named on the new membership, to free ‘Easter adventures’ trails an unlimited number of times at participating National Trust properties.

To find your nearest trail visit nationaltrust.org.uk/easter

Related topics:National TrustEnglandNorthern IrelandWales
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice