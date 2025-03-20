Easter adventures with the National Trust

Taking place over the Easter bank holiday weekend (18–21 April) and coinciding with local school holidays there are more than 190 National Trust Easter trails to choose from across England, Wales and Northern Ireland. In Bedfordshire, Dunstable Downs hosts a Knight's Tournament trail is celebration of our local medieval history!

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dunstable Downs, Bedfordshire

The highest point in Bedfordshire, stand atop Dunstable Downs for views that will take your breath away. With a rich history to celebrate and two Scheduled Ancient Monuments, it’s time to go back in time this Easter...

Dunstable Downs hosts a Knight's Tournament trail

The year is 1232, and King Henry III has called for all knights and nobles to gather for an Easter tournament at Dunstable Downs. Are you up for the challenge? Try this Easter trail with a difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also a family history talk on offer with local historian and author, John Buckledee.

Admission is free, car parking charges apply for non-members plus £3.50 per trail, includes a chocolate egg, or a vegan and Free From chocolate egg, both made using cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms.

Plus, a special National Trust membership offer (live from 27 March) will give new members the opportunity to enjoy the Easter trails for FREE.

There's something for everyone at the National Trust this Easter

Between Friday 28 March - Sunday 27 April 2025 (inclusive), any new Junior or Family membership purchased at a National Trust property or online and paid for with Direct Debit (annual or monthly), can receive a free Easter trails voucher. This voucher entitles all children under 18, who are named on the new membership, to free ‘Easter adventures’ trails an unlimited number of times at participating National Trust properties.

To find your nearest trail visit nationaltrust.org.uk/easter