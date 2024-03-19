eBay announces collaboration with Woburn Safari Park to help motorists get MOT ready this spring

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For one day only, guests will be invited to the eBay pop-up garage where their vehicles will be given the once over, courtesy of a team of mechanics who will inspect their vehicles and advise on any potential advisories that could arise on their MOT test.

While the mechanics get to work, guests will get to experience the road safari in cars provided by eBay. They will get to witness the amazing wildlife Woburn Safari Park has to offer, up to a windscreen’s width away and safe in the knowledge that a cheeky monkey won’t run off with their number plate.

Laura Richards, Category Lead Vehicle Parts and Accessories eBay UK Ltd, said: “With over half (56 per cent) of British motorists claiming they feel bored while they have their MOT test done, and with its well-known residents famous for their love of car parts and accessories, Woburn Safari Park provides the perfect location to keep our guests entertained. At the same time, we’ll be able to share our expertise to help them prepare and feel confident for their MOT test, potentially saving them money in the process too”.