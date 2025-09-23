Ed Patrick is coming to Luton on his Catch Your Breath Autumn Tour
In his role as an anaesthetist, Ed can be found almost anywhere in a hospital, from A&E dealing with emergencies to staffing intensive care units and giving epidurals to assist the joyous moments of childbirth. There’s more to his job than being a drug sommelier with a bit of magic thrown in, so join Ed on his travels and find out why the rectum is like the TARDIS and how, sometimes, having absolutely no medical knowledge can lead to better medical care. Expect tales of the NHS along with stories from outside the hospital walls and ketamine*
Notes:
*there will be no ketamine in the show, maybe cocaine**
**there will be no cocaine in the show!
Ed says: “I’m absolutely delighted to tour this show extensively across the country, almost equalling the miles spent commuting as a doctor.”
Rachael Donlan, Head of Public Programming at the Culture Trust adds “The intersection of medicine and comedy makes for both hilarious and raw moments in the life of an NHS employee. We can’t wait to see Ed on stage!”
Age: 16+
Brilliantly funny’ Matt Lucas
‘Masterful, playfully provocative writing.’ Chortle
‘Side-splitting and uplifting.’ TheatreBath
‘Packed with funny anecdotes.’ Guardian
‘Strong and unique.’ Voicemag
‘Mixes the funny with the serious to great effect … Patrick provides us with a sharp, witty insight into the life of a junior doctor.’ Three Weeks
