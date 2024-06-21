Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Election Hustings planned for Luton Wednesday, 26th June.

A new Muslim community initiative launches in Luton next week, with the first of a number of local hustings planned for constituencies across the country ahead of the General Election on 4th July.

Planned as a cross-party event, designed to connect people with politics in Luton, the hustings will host all of the candidates standing for election in the Luton South constituency.

Hosted by the Community Engagement Hub, the hustings will provide an opportunity for constituents to meet the candidates and offer a safe space to ask them questions.

The hustings will take place at Dallow Community Centre at 7pm on Wednesday, 26th June. The Community Engagement Hub invites anyone from within the Luton South constituency to attend.