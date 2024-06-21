Election Hustings planned for Luton
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new Muslim community initiative launches in Luton next week, with the first of a number of local hustings planned for constituencies across the country ahead of the General Election on 4th July.
Planned as a cross-party event, designed to connect people with politics in Luton, the hustings will host all of the candidates standing for election in the Luton South constituency.
Hosted by the Community Engagement Hub, the hustings will provide an opportunity for constituents to meet the candidates and offer a safe space to ask them questions.
The hustings will take place at Dallow Community Centre at 7pm on Wednesday, 26th June. The Community Engagement Hub invites anyone from within the Luton South constituency to attend.
The Community Engagement Hub aims to become an organisation able to host election hustings across the country, giving Muslim communities the opportunity to connect with politicians and discuss issues important to them
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.