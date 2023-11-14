Elves Behavin’ Badly set to celebrate ‘Prankmas’ at The Mall Luton

The Mall Luton is set to welcome the popular Elves Behavin' Badly for a free event on Saturday 25th November.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event will see larger-than-life Elves celebrate ‘Prankmas’ around the shopping centre, with favourites Elfie and Elvie wandering the centre in search of naughty tricks to play on unsuspecting shoppers.

Visitors are invited to come along and take a fun photo with the elves on their Christmas shopping trip, and watch as they cause mischief around the centre at intervals from 11am – 3:30pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The appearance coincides with the return of The Mall’s Giving Grotto & Elves’ Toy Workshop, a free experience for families to enjoy that includes a one-to-one visit to Father Christmas himself, before heading into the Toy Workshop to try their hand at the Elves’ duties. The town centre light switch on, Lighting Up Luton, will also be held that day.

Elves Behavin' Badly

Visitors to the centre are also encouraged to stop by The Works and Poundland to pick up their very own cheeky elf to take home, alongside a huge range of Christmas décor and gifting at the big brands and independents available at The Mall.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton commented: “We’re excited to welcome the cheeky Elfie and Elvie, the Elves Behavin’ Badly, here at The Mall on Saturday 25th November.

"Come along and meet them in person on your Christmas shopping trip, and keep an eye out on your way around the shopping centre – you never know where they might pop up! There’ll be so much going on in the town centre that day with free activities and entertainment for families both inside and outside The Mall – definitely one to put in your calendar.”