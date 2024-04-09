Employability Day showcases opportunities for young people in Luton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event will allow those aged 10-19 to meet with employers, join a themed workshop, and hear from experts about the opportunities and pathways for further education, training and employment.

The event is open to young people and parents, with a focus on role models from the black community. They will share their experiences to help attendees in identifying stepping stones for future success. Over 30 employers and local organisations will take part including London Luton Airport, GKN, Bedfordshire Fire Service, Bedfordshire Police, Luton & Dunstable Hospital, Mary Seacole Housing, Hannah Solicitors, BLMK Workforce Development Agency, Connect2Luton, TUI, Lloyd’s of London, Durham University, Equity, The RAF and the British Army.

Gerard McCleave, Corporate Director for Inclusive Economy, said: “After the success of last year's event, which drew 500 attendees, we are thrilled to be collaborating with Reach Society once more to organise this year’s Luton Employability Day.

Attendees at last year's Luton Employability Day

“Luton Council is committed to doing everything we can to ensure that our children and young people have access to the best support and guidance in order to prepare for their future world of study and work, helping them to reach their full potential. The event aligns with our Luton 2040 vision of a town built on fairness where everyone can thrive, and no-one has to live in poverty.”

Luton Council’s support for the Luton Employability Day reinforces its commitment to tackling structural inequalities, a goal central to the Black Lives Matter motion it passed in January 2021.

Dr Dwain Neil OBE, Chairman of Reach Society, said: “I hope that young people in Luton will seize this opportunity to learn more about the options available to them and how to go forward. With such a diverse group of local role models and employers in attendance, there will be something for everyone.”

Reach Society was founded as a social enterprise in 2010 to encourage, motivate and inspire young people, especially those from the black community, to raise their educational attainment through increased contact with diverse role models and employers in several sectors.

The event takes place on Tuesday 28 May from 10.30am to 3.30pm at the Chiltern Academy, Gypsy Lane, LU1 3GF.

Admission is free, but attendees must register in advance. Under 16s must attend with a responsible adult.