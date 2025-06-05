Enjoy a summer of live music concerts at Luton’s iconic bandstand

A summer of live music is about to get underway at the Luton Rotary Bandstand.

People in Luton are invited to bring a picnic down to Wardown Park on selected Sundays for an afternoon of free entertainment, where they can enjoy various music including special performances to celebrate VE and VJ Day. The first event kicks off on Sunday 22 June, with a special show marking 80 years since VE Day. People can enjoy a nostalgic afternoon with performances of popular hits from the era by Luton Brass Band and vintage vocalist Fiona Harrison.

Organiser Paul Hammond said: “We are looking forward to our fourth successive year of bandstand concerts with something for everyone across the four-date season. Special highlights this year include the VE Day and VJ Day commemorative concerts as well as the 10-year reunion of Luton Gospel Community Choir, with some star-studded performers now featuring in their ranks”.

The programme of events is proudly sponsored by Luton Rising, a subsidiary of Luton Council that owns Luton Airport and other commercial assets, focused on generating social value for the community, with additional funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE and VJ Day.

Councillor Javeria Hussain, Vice Chair of Luton Rising, said: “Our support for Luton Rotary Bandstand makes us especially proud as it gives the opportunity for everyone in the community to enjoy live performance together – it may bring inspiration to the young and memories to the not so young!

“We also want to thank again the Rotary Clubs of Luton for gifting the bandstand to be enjoyed by all our local communities. With a great selection of live music planned, 2025 is shaping up to be one of our most exciting seasons yet”.

Cllr Hazel Simmons, MBE and Portfolio Holder for Parks and Open Spaces said: “We are excited to welcome another summer of concerts at our iconic bandstand, which provides the perfect opportunity for people to enjoy an afternoon of live, free entertainment in beautiful surroundings.

“With special commemorative VE Day and VJ Day performances this year we have the chance to celebrate these historic events with a sense of community and remembrance, while also highlighting the joyful atmosphere of a summer concert. We hope people will bring a picnic and come along to enjoy the music and all the park has to offer”.

The full line-up of summer concert dates is:

22 June: 'Victory in Europe' Programme with Luton Brass Band and vintage vocalist Fiona Harrison performing popular songs from the era (special VE Day celebration) – 3 to 5pm

27 July: Soul and Reggae with The Pete Honegan Band – 2 to 6pm

17 August: Jazz on a Summer’s day with Rob Mach and Friends, including Lindy Hoppers Dancers (special VJ Day celebration) – 2 to 7pm

7 September: Gospel in the Park with Luton Gospel Community Choir – 2 to 6pm

There are also other activities available such as Adventure Golf and peddle boat sessions on Wardown Park Lake, which are bookable for a cost.

Please visit www.luton.gov.uk/bandstand for up-to-date programme details and accessibility information.