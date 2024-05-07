Ex-England goalkeeper and Luton Town fan to launch new Energy Hub in The Mall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton residents will have the chance to meet a former England and Premier League goalkeeper at an exclusive meet-and-greet this weekend.

David James MBE will be unveiling the brand new Utilita Energy Hub in The Mall on May 11.

The ex-pro – who is a lifelong fan of Luton Town FC – will be on hand to sign autographs, take selfies and talk with anyone who attends the official launch event, which is completely free and suitable for families of all ages.

Happy Harry, the Hatters’ iconic mascot, will also be posing for photos with fans. Kids will be given a free goody bag upon arrival, a face painter and balloon modeller will be taking requests, and one lucky person will win a £100 Iceland gift card.

This comes as Utilita, the only supplier created to help households make their energy spend go further, opens its 12th brick-and-mortar store opposite Bodycare in The Mall.

Here, a team of Energy Experts are based to give FREE and simple energy efficiency advice to anyone, not just Utilita customers. This centres around the supplier’s multi-award-winning High 5 campaign, which lists 15 simple ways to save money at home.

When announcing the new Hub back in January, Utilita CEO and Founder Bill Bullen pledged to save Luton residents up to £316 per year for their household. That’s up to around £44.6million across the town’s population. 1

“We have incredibly strong links in Luton thanks to our nine-year-and-counting partnership with the spectacular football club here, who have always done their utmost to help us reach vulnerable residents in the town and wider Bedfordshire area,” says Bill Bullen.

“This Energy Hub will only help us build on this. With a permanent foothold in the town centre, we will do our utmost to reach each and every household to help them cut their energy spend.

“I must stress: the Hub is for absolutely anyone who wishes to utilise it – not just Utilita customers. Whether it’s to talk about energy bills, Luton Town FC or anything in between, I absolutely encourage you to pop in. The kettle will always be on!”

The launch event kicks off at 11am on Saturday May 11.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall, commented:

“We are thrilled to hear that Utilita Energy Hub will be kicking things off on 11th May with Premier League legend David James.

“The new store will be a welcome place for shoppers to receive important advice on their energy bills and will provide a comfortable community space for local groups.

“We fully support Utilita’s ethos of community support, and recognize how important it is for a friendly face to be available to those in need of advice or help, or a conversation in person.

“We look forward to attending their grand opening and seeing their presence at The Mall blossom.”

