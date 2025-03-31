Expressions: Luton's community unites through art and creativity to take a stand against violence towards women and girls

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a remarkable show of creativity and community spirit, the people of Luton are coming together for an inspiring event that highlights the power of art to effect social change.

"Expressions," an initiative by Att10tive and supported by Safer Streets, will be held at the Chalk Hills Academy on April 5th, 2025, bringing together students, educators, artists, and advocates to raise awareness about violence against women and girls.

Expressions focuses on Luton's schools and colleges joining forces to create impactful messages through various art forms, including ceramics, film, and multimedia installations. The theme underscores the importance of education in promoting equality and fostering safe environments for women and girls.

Participating Schools and Colleges

A students expresses themselves through art

Expressions will showcase the exceptional talents of young Lutonian’s from:

- Chalk Hills Academy

- Lea Manor High School

- Stockwood Park Academy

A student uses creativity

- Barnfield College

- Luton Sixth Form College

- Challney Boys

- Putteridge High school

|Another image from a talented student

Students from each of the schools and colleges contributed outstanding works, ranging from paintings, drawings and films to intricately designed ceramics, all bearing the powerful message of standing against gender-based violence.

A Community Effort

Att10tive Project leader Ruth Mac-moniobo aged 18, shared her thoughts on the initiative: "Expressions is a platform that allows young people to channel their creativity and passion into something meaningful. It's heartening to see our schools and colleges unite for such a critical cause. These students are not just artists but change-makers, using their voices to build a safer, more inclusive community for everyone.

Deputy project leader Sara Mohyuddin aged 16 added:

Expressions

“I’m really pleased with all the work that everyone has created. Its been such a great experience to be the deputy lead on this project and I have learned so much. Art has always been a medium to express the inexpressible, and this initiative is no different. The courage and creativity shown by all these young creatives is truly inspiring. Through their work, they remind us that violence against women and girls is an issue we must confront together, as a society."

Managing Director Montell, added It's an honour to be part of something this impactful. The talent displayed by young Lutonian’s is incredible, and the message behind the art resonates deeply with everyone involved. We're standing up, speaking out, and making it clear that violence has no place in our community."

At the Chalk Hills Academy on the day of the event, attendees can expect a powerful combination of mediums ranging from artwork and photography to films and videos produced by Barnfield college and Luton Sixth Form College students will highlight personal stories and community resilience. Ceramics from Barnfield College will capture the fragility and strength of those impacted by violence, and collaborative multimedia will provide interactive and educational experiences.

Looking Ahead

Expressions is more than an event; it is a call to action. Through this initiative, Att10tive hopes to foster ongoing dialogue and inspire sustained efforts to prevent violence against women and girls. Together, Luton's schools, colleges, and community members are taking a definitive stand and creating ripples of change that will extend far beyond the walls of Chalk Hills Academy.

Acknowledging the Talent of Young Lutonian’s

The event would not be possible without the immense talent, dedication, and creative vision of Luton's youth. Att10tive extends its deepest gratitude to all the students who contributed to Expressions. Their work stands as a testament to their commitment to creating a better, more compassionate world, and of course our sponsors The Safer streets and The National Lottery Community Fund, sponsors of Att10tive’s Expressions project.

Although all the tickets have gone we have five invitations to the event remaining. Anyone interested can email [email protected]