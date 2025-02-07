Family fun with Dunstable Downs, National Trust this February half term

By Jessica Eykel
Contributor
Published 7th Feb 2025, 13:26 BST
Updated 7th Feb 2025, 13:36 BST
Muddy puddle fun this February!placeholder image
Muddy puddle fun this February!
Get outdoors and closer to nature this February half-term at Dunstable Downs!

Thanks to our exclusive partner, Cotswold Outdoor, it doesn't matter whether it’s sunny, windy, or wet...

With an array of children's waterproof clothing and wellies to borrow, the whole of Dunstable Downs is yours to explore (muddy puddles included). With no set route, you can discover the beauty of the Downs in your own way, no matter your ability. Don't forget to collect your activity sheet before you leave for ideas on creating your unique mini adventure.

£2 suggested donation, no booking necessary. Pop into the visitor centre for everything you need ahead of some serious exploring.

