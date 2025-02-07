Family fun with Dunstable Downs, National Trust this February half term

Get outdoors and closer to nature this February half-term at Dunstable Downs!

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

With an array of children's waterproof clothing and wellies to borrow, the whole of Dunstable Downs is yours to explore (muddy puddles included). With no set route, you can discover the beauty of the Downs in your own way, no matter your ability. Don't forget to collect your activity sheet before you leave for ideas on creating your unique mini adventure.