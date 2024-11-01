Fearlessly Taylor heading to Luton
Fearlessly Taylor’ – The UK’s unforgettable Taylor Swift Tribute Act. The show features all of Taylor’s much-loved hits, including ‘Shake It Off’, ‘22’, ‘Blank Space’, ‘Love Story’, ‘You Belong with Me’, and of course her latest hit ‘Karma
This all-new multi-format show has already been dazzling audiences at clubs and festivals across the country with its faithful tribute to the musical ‘Eras’ of Taylor’s albums.
From the eponymous ‘Taylor Swift’, through to record breaking album ‘Midnights’, this really is the definitive ‘Taylor Swift’ tribute show, and a real must for any ‘Swifties’!
Coming to Luton Library Theatre on Saturday 30th November
Doors open 7pm show starts at 7.30pm