Fearlessly Taylor heading to Luton

By Mark Keymark
Contributor
Published 1st Nov 2024, 15:18 BST
Updated 1st Nov 2024, 15:32 BST
Fearlessly Taylor’ – The UK’s unforgettable Taylor Swift Tribute Act. The show features all of Taylor’s much-loved hits, including ‘Shake It Off’, ‘22’, ‘Blank Space’, ‘Love Story’, ‘You Belong with Me’, and of course her latest hit ‘Karma

This all-new multi-format show has already been dazzling audiences at clubs and festivals across the country with its faithful tribute to the musical ‘Eras’ of Taylor’s albums.

From the eponymous ‘Taylor Swift’, through to record breaking album ‘Midnights’, this really is the definitive ‘Taylor Swift’ tribute show, and a real must for any ‘Swifties’!

Coming to Luton Library Theatre on Saturday 30th November

Doors open 7pm show starts at 7.30pm

Tickets from www.librarytheatre.co.uk

