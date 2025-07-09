Festival of Fun is coming to Luton Point this summer

Festival of Fun

Luton Point are gearing up for a packed summer of fun, with a free Festival of Fun spanning five weeks throughout July and August featuring different activities every day.

Central Square will be host to a range of family friendly events on set days throughout the weeks, including Make It Mondays, Wacky Wednesdays and Feel Good Fridays from 11am to 5pm, so there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

And at weekends, SEN Sundays will run from 10am to midday featuring a selection of the week’s activities in a calmer, inclusive environment.

Kicking off with a bang will be the School’s Out Party on Friday 25th July from 11am to 5pm for energetic musical activities in celebration of the weeks of fun to come. Plus, there will also be a Luton Landmarks & Legends Trail to enjoy every day, with five landmarks each featuring hidden letters to unscramble. Pick up and submit your trail guide at the event space in Central Square (drop off Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays during event times or to Centre Management every weekday from 8am to 5pm) and pick up a small treat to take home!

The full programme of events:

Launch event – School’s Out Party – Friday 25th July

Week 1 - Creative Luton

Make it Monday – 28th July (11am – 5pm) – Art Attack

Wacky Wednesday – 30th July (11am – 5pm) – Circus Skills Workshop

Feel Good Friday – 1st August (11am – 5pm) – Karaoke Fun

SEN Sunday – 3rd August (10am – midday) – selection of calmer activities from the week.

Week 2 - Planes, Trains & Automobiles

Make it Monday – 4th August (11am – 5pm) – Paper planes and brick cars

Wacky Wednesday – 6th August (11am – 5pm) – Pedal Power

Feel Good Friday – 8th August (11am – 5pm) – Ready, Set, Dance to traffic lights

SEN Sunday – 10th August (10am – midday) – selection of calmer activities from the week.

Week 3 - Move your body

Make it Monday – 11th August (11am – 5pm) – Active Art

Wacky Wednesday – 13th August (11am – 5pm) – Fast Reaction Games

Feel Good Friday – 15th August (11am – 5pm) – Street Dance & Taleshakers

SEN Sunday – 17th August (10am – midday) – selection of calmer activities from the week.

Week 4 - Get Active Get Sporty

Make it Monday – 18th August (11am – 5pm) – Sports Badges & Medal Making

Wacky Wednesday – 20th August (11am – 5pm) – Mini sports day & football skills

Feel Good Friday – 22nd August (11am – 5pm) – Sporting Celebration

SEN Sunday – 24th August (10am – midday) – selection of calmer activities from the week.

Week 5 - Summer Celebration

Make it Monday – 25th August (11am – 5pm) – Carnival Headwear

Wacky Wednesday – 27th August (11am – 5pm) – Children’s Fashion Show

Feel Good Friday – 29th August (11am – 5pm) – End of Summer party

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager for Luton Point, said: “We’re so excited for our Festival of Fun to arrive here at Luton Point! With over twenty free activities to enjoy including School’s Out and End of Summer Parties, plus our ongoing trail around the centre celebrating Luton, this is the perfect way to keep little ones entertained and busy throughout the school holidays without the hefty costs. We all know how expensive the holidays can be, and we are proud to provide quality free activities for local families to enjoy. Plus, why not enjoy some delicious food options and fantastic shops on your visit to us for all of your summer essentials? We look forward to seeing you there!”

Further information can be found on Luton Point’s website.