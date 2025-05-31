Festival of Wheels and Family Fun

Classic cars at Motor Rally

Join us in Dunstable on Saturday 14 June for a fantastic joint event that promises something for everyone. Whether you're a car, motorcycle or truck enthusiast or simply looking for a great family day out, this is an event not to be missed.

Dunstable Town Council is proud to host the annual Dunstable Classic Motor Rally sponsored by Regtransfers, in the beautiful setting of Priory Gardens from 10 am to 4 pm. The event features a stunning display of over 200 heritage and vintage vehicles alongside a variety of activities and entertainment. There will be live music performances, and a range of free activities for children to enjoy including a round of crazy golf to challenge your skills, arts and crafts and hands-on animal encounter with Teaching Talons the Animal Ambassadors. There will also be a range of stalls, community group displays, and delicious food from on-site concessions.

This year’s event also marks the 80th Anniversary of VE Day with some special additions to the event. Visitors can meet Lieutenant Palmer of the Royal Engineers and learn about the vital work of the WW2 Bomb Squads. Unbound Theatre will be performing ‘A Royal Night Out’, bringing history to life with engaging theatrical storytelling. You can also join in with the History Alive Character Trail, where you can meet intriguing characters from the town’s past, hear their stories, and uncover fascinating moments in history, celebrating the Town Council’s 40th anniversary.

Just across the road Middle Row Markets will be open from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm, featuring over 30 craft and food stalls. The Square will come alive with lively performances from Swing Dance MK throughout the day, and children can enjoy free face painting from 10 am to 3 pm.

The day’s excitement continues with the much-anticipated Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard Truck Convoy. Starting at 10 am from the Hertfordshire Showground, the convoy will pass through Dunstable, along High Street South past Middle Row Markets and Priory Gardens before making its way to the Leighton Buzzard Showground. It’s a spectacular display that will delight motor lovers of all ages.

Whether you're coming for the vehicles, the free activities, the shopping or simply the community atmosphere, this promises to be a memorable day for all.